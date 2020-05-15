Mayor Jason Lary to give thousands of masks to Stonecrest residents

Mayor Jason Lary will be safely joined by the entire Stonecrest City staff at a stay-in-your-car, drive-up activity while practicing social distancing and encouraging everyone to #MaskUp as residents continue fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, May 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stonecrest residents are encouraged to visit Stonecrest City Center at 2994 Turner Hill Road (the old Sam’s Club Building), to pick up free masks in the fight against COVID-19.

This is all made possible through the city’s new initiative, Stonecrest Cares. This program was created to engage every Stonecrest resident in a way that advances and amplifies Mayor Lary’s foundational message of being a city that truly cares. “Minority communities are being hammered by this pandemic and this city is 96% African American. My FIRST job is to protect the residents of this city. And that’s what we’re doing by offering these protective masks, free of charge.”

Late last month, Lary donated 4,000 masks to Emory Hillandale Hospital and hundreds more throughout Stonecrest. “This protective equipment has been hard to come by. We have a trusted source that I am willing to extend to my fellow neighboring mayors as well as throughout the county and state, so they can protect their citizens too. And when these are gone, we’ll get some more,: said Lary.