Local skincare company now making COVID-19 hand sanitizer

As sanitizing products continue to remain scarce nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, a local skincare company is doing its part to minimize the virus’ spread by shifting its production from bath and body products to hand sanitizer. Based in Snellville, Black Mermaid’s Bath & Body is making its Pure & Clean Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer to keep everyone – including essential workers and small businesses – safe and healthy.

“Since the start of the coronavirus, we saw that mostly everyone was struggling to find hand sanitizer. We wanted to help,” says Black Mermaid’s Bath & Body founder Denise Zannu. “We’ve already been successful in putting our Pure & Clean Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer in the hands of civic employees. The cities of Snellville, Lawrenceville, Doraville, and Riverdale are currently using the product for their police departments, court houses and offices. We’re looking to do the same for local retailers as they begin to open their doors.”

Available in four sizes (2 oz., 4 oz., 8 oz., and 16 oz.), anyone can purchase their own supply of Pure & Clean Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – no matter for business or individual use. Its light, quick-drying gel formula effectively kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria, and contains 70 percent ethyl alcohol, which is above the CDC’s recommended 60 percent. Other ingredients include aloe vera and Vitamin E to help leave skin feeling soft, moisturized and without a sticky residue.

In addition to hand sanitizer, Black Mermaid’s Bath & Body also produces plant-based, luxury bath and body products that are environmentally friendly and uses locally-sourced ingredients and materials, earning the company the right to proudly display the Georgia Grown® logo on product labels.