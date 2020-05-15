Grocery store prices add to ills of burdened minority communities

Grocery store prices continue to rise at a rate not seen in four decades in the metro Atlanta, and for economically challenged Atlantans already paying higher prices for retail food items, keeping food on the table is increasingly more difficult. Grocery prices have risen higher and faster in Atlanta than in most parts of the countries which translates into disproportionately high prices in Atlanta’s minority and low-income communities. .

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index, grocery prices spiked nationwide, from March to April, an average of 2.6 percent —the largest, one-month increase since 1974. “I realized when I came home from Kroger, that I had been charged $9.88 for two organic tomatoes … and they weren’t even organic,” lamented shopper Ebonie Ritter.

Kathy Kuzava, president of the Georgia Food Industry Association, says the higher prices are evident here.

“Absolutely we are seeing higher prices in several of our items,” she said. “This is an absolutely unprecedented time for our industry. The supply and demand is such that we have never seen before. It’s almost like the day before Thanksgiving every single day, right now, for us,” but without having had any time to prepare because the pandemic impacted the nation relatively suddenly.