DeKalb Schools 2020 virtual graduation schedule

On April 14, 2020, the District published the End of Year Guide for Students and Families that disclosed the two graduation ceremony options being considered in light of the executive order to shelter in place. At that time, the options included hosting graduation ceremonies during the week of June 22-27, 2020 as virtual ceremonies or hybrid face-to-face ceremonies at the AIC in the auditorium. Based on current guidance from CDC and other health agencies, we are unable to pursue graduation ceremonies face-to-face for June.

The ultimate goal is two-fold: a) provide the wishes of the students based on the results of the senior survey for a face-to-face ceremony and b) provide proper closure to the school year and celebrate this important milestone for the Class of 2020. With that said, we will proceed with two graduation ceremonies:

Virtual Graduation Ceremonies – the week of June 15-20, 2020 through Herff Jones Face to Face Graduation – dates to be determined (July or August time-frame) depending on the COVID-19 guidance and social distancing requirements at that time.

Seniors will receive their yearbooks, cap and gowns, and other items during Senior Week, May 11-15, as the seniors participate in celebratory virtual activities. All seniors, who have earned the required Carnegie units to meet all graduation requirements, will officially graduate on Friday, May 15, 2020, which is the date of record for end of the 2019-2020 school year for the DeKalb County School District. Seniors will receive high school diplomas on May 21, 2020 from their local high schools.

For the safety of students and staff, all local high school principals will devise a plan to adhere to the physical/social distancing guidance from the DeKalb Board of Health, Georgia Department of Public Health, and Center for Disease Control and Prevention as the diplomas and other items are distributed.