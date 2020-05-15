Civil rights supporters caravan from Atlanta to Brunswick for Ahmaud Arbery

Justice Caravan from Atlanta to Brunswick in response to the Murder of Ahmaud Arbery Saturday, May 16.

Atlanta, GA. – On Saturday May 16, 2020 at 7:30AM, JustGeorgia will lead a Justice Caravan from Atlanta to Brunswick to protest the murder of Ahmaud Arbery from Victory Outreach Church, 2175 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Atlanta, Ga 30315

The group will join with citizens of Brunswick, Savannah, and the surrounding areas for a Rally in Brunswick at 2pm at the Glynn County Courthouse, 701 H Street Brunswick, Ga, 31520,

The focus of the “We are NOT Satisfied” Rally is to demand the resignation of District Attorneys Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill for the mishandling of the prosecution of the individuals responsible for Ahmaud Arbery’s death.

All participants are encouraged to wear masks and gloves and engage in social distancing throughout the Caravan and Rally.

“An arrest of the killers is not enough and we refuse to believe that the system that allowed this family to suffer without an arrest should remain intact. They system must be held accountable” Former Atlanta City Councilman, Derrick Boazman of Let Us Make Man

“We find comfort in knowing that justice-seeking people all over Georgia believe that we have the will and resources to demand safety for all communities. Through working collaboratively we can address the criminalization of black communities that ultimately caused Ahmaud Arbery to be killed.”

Southern Center for Human Rights Attorney Tiffany Williams Roberts, Co-organizer of JUSTGeorgia

Co-sponsors of Saturday’s caravan and rally include:

ACLU-Georgia, Black Voters Matter, Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI-Atlanta), Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, New Georgia Project, Racial Justice Action Center, Georgia Standup, Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, SisterCare Alliance, Millennial Civil Rights Campaign, Rainbow Push Coalition, Women on the Rise GA, SONG, Beacon Hill Black Alliance Human Rights, Georgia NAACP, New Georgia Project, Let Us Make Man, Black Man Lab, Southern Center for Human Rights, SaveOurSelves, MXGM, Sankofa UCC Church, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, and Black Male Voter Project