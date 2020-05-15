Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond hosts drive-thru food event

Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at Rosel Fann Recreation Center, 365 Cleveland Avenue SE. Participants are asked to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by remaining in their vehicles and unlocking the trunk or back door of their vehicles for volunteers to load the food. Priority will be given to senior citizen residents. The event is first-come, first served and is being co-sponsored by JenCare Senior Medical Center and Landing Tracts for Advanced Living.

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.