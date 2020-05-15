A Night of Covenant House Stars Monday, May 18

Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, Diane Keaton, Dolly Parton, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Rachel Brosnahan, John Dickerson Star in Online Concert for Covenant House on May 18.

Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up on May 18th to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness. In a special virtual concert, titled A Night of Covenant House Stars, more than 50 powerhouse performers are uniting to sing and share a message of inspiration for young people.

The concert will by co-hosted by 6-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (CBS’ The Good Fight) and CBS 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House Board of Directors. A Night of Covenant House Stars will feature performances and appearances by Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Levi, Zack Quinto, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Alex Newell, Karen Olivo, Dawn O’Porter, Laura Osnes, Benj Pasek, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ana Villafañe, Frank Wildhorn, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Covenant House Youth and more!

Stars from stage and screen will perform on Monday, May 18th at 8 pm ET, in a celebration of support for young people experiencing homelessness and the heroism of frontline staff working 24/7 to keep them safe during the COVID-19 crisis. A Night of Covenant House Stars will be streamed on Broadway on Demand, iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Stars in the House and Amazon Prime Video. Event proceeds will benefit Covenant House’s work across 31 cities in 6 countries.

Produced by acclaimed Broadway director and choreographer and Covenant House Board member Jeff Calhoun, A Night of Covenant House Stars will combine moving performances by some of the entertainment world’s biggest stars with performances by Covenant House youth.

“This virus does not get the last word,” said Covenant House President & CEO Kevin Ryan. “This amazing group of stars uniting in love to help us care for kids is proof positive of that.”

“These stars have stepped up because they recognize that our young people don’t have the option to shelter at home without a home. For thousands of young people, Covenant House is their home,” said Ryan. “We need more food, more supplies, and we need to continue to provide staffing to care for sick and symptomatic youth. A Night of Covenant House Stars will help us keep our doors open, 24/7, when youth experiencing homelessness need us more than ever.”

A Night of Covenant House Stars will also include performances from across the country by Covenant House youth with the support of Broadway Inspirational Voices. More cast members and streaming partners will be announced in the weeks leading up to May 18th.

A Night of Covenant House Stars would not be possible without the support of the following sponsors: Denis and Meredith Coleman; Advent International; Blackstone Charitable Foundation; The Berger Family; Cisco; Delta Air Lines; Humble Bundle; Kia Motors America; Rasmuson Foundation & Alaska Community Foundation; Take – Two Interactive; Barings; Blackhall; Bobby & Carol Williams; Marek/Susan and Mike Holland; and The Perry Foundation.

DATE: Monday, May 18th 2020

TIME: 8 PM ET

HOW TO WATCH A NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE STARS:

The event will be streaming on Broadway on Demand, iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Stars in the House and Amazon Prime Video. Details will be available at www.covenanthouse.org.

Covenant House is the largest, primarily privately funded charity in the Americas helping homeless and trafficked youth, providing 24/7 crisis care and ongoing support in 31 cities across six countries. In nearly 50 years of service, Covenant House has never closed the doors.

For more information, go to www.covenanthouse.org