A mother’s love crosses barriers to keep loved ones close

Mitzy Smith, devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and epitome of motherhood

My mother’s love is a safe place. When she calls me “baby,” nothing else in the world really matters. I’m home.

I’m sure when I was in heaven waiting for Mom and Dad to get married and have me first then my sister and brother, I was already aware that she would be the perfect mom for me.

My mother taught me that the importance of being a good woman and – although the cost of being a woman/lady is high – there is no better way to be in the world.

Most of all she taught me that love really does conquer all.