National Week of Action brings together civil rights groups for safe and fair elections

WASHINGTON – The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and All Voting is Local, with its joint campaign And Still I Vote, will hold multiple events this week to mobilize voters and urge officials across the country to ensure fair, safe, and accessible elections in 2020. These activities are part of the National Week of Action as well as Turn Up Tuesdays, a weekly national call to action to ensure people are informed and activated to vote November.

Turn Up Tuesdays is dedicated to ensuring that upcoming elections do not encounter the disarray that voters experienced in Wisconsin’s primary on April 7. Activities this week will also draw support for expanded safe in-person early voting and absentee voting.

Monday, May 4

6:30 – 8 p.m. EST

Virtual Townhall with Georgia Election Officials

In anticipation of Georgia’s primary election on June 9, the ProGeorgia Coalition will educate voters about vote by mail and how they can protect their vote this November, especially during COVID-19.

Participants:

All Voting is Local, Georgia

Georgia NAACP

GoVote Georgia

Coalition for the People’s Agenda

GALEO

Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Atlanta

GA Standup

Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)

Common Cause Georgia

Lawyer’s Committee

The New Georgia Project (NGP)

Election Protection

League of Women Voters (LWV)

Tuesday, May 5

5:30 – 6 p.m. EDT

Turn Up Tuesday Facebook/Instagram Live Event

To celebrate National Day of Action, The Leadership Conference will lead a conversation highlighting the history of voter suppression and what needs to be done in order to ensure safe and fair elections across the country.

Participants

Ashley Allison, executive vice president of campaigns and programs, The Leadership Conference

Hannah Fried, director, All Voting is Local

Vanessa Gonzalez, executive vice president of field and member services, The Leadership Conference

Leigh Chapman, director, voting rights program, The Leadership Conference

LaShawn Warren, senior vice president for campaigns and programs, The Leadership Conference

6:00 p.m. EST

Fighting for Equality Virtual Town Hall

DC Vote will host a virtual town hall to hear from voting rights champions in Congress and national civil rights organizations. “Fighting for Equality” is urgently needed to organize our supporters to work to assure that DC gets its fair share of COVID-19 aid funds and to hear about prospects for getting the House vote on HR 51.

Watch live here.

Speakers

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.)

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.)

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Mass.)

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO, The Leadership Conference

Virginia Kase, CEO, The League of Women Voters of the United States

Thursday, May 7

11 a.m. EST

Florida Press Call on Free and Fair Elections

This press conference will bring together voting rights leaders and key organizations to demand that the governor act now to safeguard elections. This week, the groups will launch an online petition to engage Floridians on this important issue.

Speakers:

Brad Ashwell, Florida state director, All Voting is Local

Dr. Leslie Beitsch, Medical School professor, Florida State University

Kirk Bailey, political director, ACLU of Florida

Maria Revelles, Florida state director, Vamos4PR

6 p.m. EST

And Still I Vote Tele-Townhall

Leaders at voting rights organizations will convene to discuss protecting the right to vote in communities of color during COVID-19.

Speakers:

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Kristen Clarke, president and executive director, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Thomas A. Saenz, president and general counsel, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF)

Moderated by Ashley Allison, executive vice president of campaigns and programs, The Leadership Conference

7 p.m. EST

Special Edition Facebook Live

Join Ashley Allison with The Leadership Conference and Karine Jean-Pierre with MoveOn for a conversation with guests about what needs to happen now to protect our country’s election system and the impact of voter suppression on vulnerable communities.

Watch this event on Facebook

Friday, May 8

9 p.m. EST

#ANDSTILLIVOTE Game Night Live!

In partnership with Culture Tags and Because of Them We Can – A spirited game for people who love hashtags, join celebrities and influencers of the And Still I Vote campaign as they test their cultural prowess and play #CultureTags Live on Instagram. Hosted by Because of Them We CanTM founder Eunique Jones Gibson, the evening will feature stories, campaign giveaways, and information about the importance of civic engagement and the fight to end voter suppression. The event will be broadcast live online at: https://www.instagram.com/becauseofthem/