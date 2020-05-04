Committee to draft Michelle Obama for VP gains support

Atlanta, GA– Joe Biden has said he would choose Michelle Obama as his running mate “in a heartbeat.” The aim of this campaign is to build on the substantial grassroots support for a potential Michelle Obama candidacy and help garner media attention for a vice-presidential nominee who has the power to beat Donald Trump.

The Committee to Draft Michelle Obama firmly believes that Ms. Obama will not only benefit the Democratic ticket this November but also help lead this country to be more just and caring. However strongly we support Ms. Obama as Vice President Biden’s running mate, we will transfer our resolve to whoever joins the ticket to defeat the most dangerous incumbent in the history of our nation.

With a historic battle to reclaim the soul of America looming this November and the peril caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic, it remains in the best interest of the Democratic Party to nominate a vice-presidential candidate who has the trust of the American people, a vision to lead our nation forward and empathy for the challenges faced by all Americans.

Ms. Obama, the most admired woman in America, will be a vital asset this November, when Vice President Biden will face an uphill battle to combat the lies and deceit emanating from the White House. Her credibility as a trusted leader and a strong symbol of unity within the Democratic Party would certainly help Democrats defeat Republicans up and down the ballot.

Michelle Obama’s honorable reputation will stand in stark contrast to the rampant corruption and immorality that pervades Donald Trump’s administration. If elected, she would usher in a much-needed sense of virtue in Washington, which is gracefully exemplified in her quotation, “when they go low, we go high.”

In her memoir, Becoming, Ms. Obama wrote about her childhood on the South Side of Chicago and how that has informed her perspective as a public figure addressing policy issues. Her story is one of hope, but one of humility as well. Having successfully worked to improve the health of millions of American children, Ms. Obama has earned a reputation as an effective and trusted leader who has worked tirelessly to help ordinary people.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has reminded the American people of the importance of electing individuals that care about everyday Americans. We believe that Ms. Obama’s perspective will go a long way towards building an honest, people-centered campaign this year as well as positively informing policy in the White House in years to come.

Immediately after Vice President Biden announces his choice, we will focus on supporting the Democratic ticket. We first want to assure that Ms. Obama sees how many people would like to see her accept Biden’s ask to be his running mate, our encouragement for her decision alone to make.

If you would like to contact us, we can be reached at press@draftmichelle.org or 973-657-2008.