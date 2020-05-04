Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms convenes members of the Advisory Council to Reopen Atlanta

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms convened the first meeting of the Advisory Council on the Reopening of the City of Atlanta on Friday, April 24, 2020. The Advisory Council was established to advise the Administration on the appropriate time and measures and steps to be taken to end the Mayor’s Stay at Home Order. The Advisory Council convened two meetings this week and will hold their final meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 5.

Last week, Mayor Bottoms issued an Administrative Order to create the Advisory Council, which is co-chaired by City of Atlanta COO Joshua Williams; Bondurant, Mixson and Elmore, LLP Partner Robbie Ashe; and immediate past National Council of Negro Women National Chairperson Ingrid Saunders Jones.

“Thank you to each and every member of the Advisory Council for stepping up and standing proud to serve the people of Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “With this group of diverse minds, experiences and voices, the City will be well-equipped to reopen Atlanta in the thoughtful and safe manner needed to overcome the spread of COVID-19.”

Members of the Advisory Council are as follows:

Joshua Williams, Chief Operating Officer, City of Atlanta; Advisory Council Co-chair

Robbie Ashe, Partner, Bondurant, Mixson and Elmore, LLP; Advisory Council Co-chair

Ingrid Saunders Jones, Immediate past National Chairperson, National Council of Negro Women; Advisory Council Co-chair

Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Erica Qualls-Battey, Area General Manager, Marriott International

Sam Bond, Southeast Regional Director, Lyft

Raphael Bostic, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Paul Bowers, Chairman, President & CEO, Georgia Power

Karen Bremer, CEO, Georgia Restaurant Association

Felipe den Brok, Director of the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Emergency Preparedness

Kevin Brown, President & CEO, Piedmont Hospital

Kandi Burruss, Owner, OLG Restaurant

Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, President, Spelman College

Tony Conway, CEO, Legendary Events

Shan Cooper, Executive Director, Atlanta Committee for Progress

Leona Barr-Davenport, President & CEO, Atlanta Business League

Carlos del Rio, MD, Professor of Medicine, Global Health and Epidemiology at Emory University and Executive Associate Dean, Emory University School of Medicine at Grady

Jason Esteves, Board Chair and At-Large Representative, Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education

Korey Felder, Marketing Director, OAK Atlanta

Rob Frazer, Partner; Sales, Concessions, Vendor Manager, Premier Events

Billy Freeman, President, Technique Concrete Construction

Dr. George French, Jr., President, Clark Atlanta University

Angelica Geter Fugerson, DrPH, MPH, Chief Health Officer, City of Atlanta

Imam Sulaimaan Hamed, Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam

Venessa Harrison, President, AT&T Georgia

John Haupert, President & CEO, Grady Health System

Michael Hayford, President & CEO, NCR

Labriah Lee Holt, Owner, Sweet Roots Hair Bar

Tammy Hurt, VP Government Relations; Co-Founder and President Emeritus, Georgia Music Partners

Amy Jacobs, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning

Nancy Flake Johnson, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta

Paul Judge, Founder, TechSquare Labs & Chairman, PinDrop

Rabbi Ari Kaiman, Congregation Shearith Israel

Steve Koonin, CEO, Atlanta Hawks

Milton Little Jr., President & CEO, United Way of Greater Atlanta

Tim Mapes, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Delta Airlines

Sam Massell, President, Buckhead Coalition; Former Mayor, City of Atlanta

Cornell McBride, President & CEO, McBride Research Labs

Rich McKay, President & CEO, Atlanta Falcons/Atlanta United

Marjorie Mitchell, Director of Enrollment Management, Westminster

Hala Moddelmog, President & CEO, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce

Marci Collier Overstreet, Member, Atlanta City Council

Afroz “Allen” Painter, Chairman Emeritus, Atlanta Retailers Association

Jeff Parker, General Manager/CEO, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA)

William Pate, President & CEO, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau

Bea Perez, SVP and Chief Communications, Public Affairs, Sustainability and Marketing Assets Officer, Coca-Cola

Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, President and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine

Joe Rogers III, Executive Vice President, Waffle House

Michael Russell, CEO, H.J. Russell & Company

John Selden, General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Sachin Shailendra, Chair, University System of Georgia Board of Regents

Chris Sienko, President, COO & General Manager, Atlanta Dream

Lara Smith, Managing Director, Dad’s Garage

Rev. Phillip Spann, Shiloh Baptist Church

Jeff Stepakoff, Executive Director, Georgia Film Academy

Claire Sterk, President, Emory University

Dr. David A. Thomas, President, Morehouse College

The Mayor’s Order calls for the Advisory Council to present Mayor Bottoms with a plan of action to reopen Atlanta’s economy no later than May 15, 2020.