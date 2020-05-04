Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms convenes members of the Advisory Council to Reopen Atlanta

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms convened the first meeting of the Advisory Council on the Reopening of the City of Atlanta on Friday, April 24, 2020. The Advisory Council was established to advise the Administration on the appropriate time and measures and steps to be taken to end the Mayor’s Stay at Home Order. The Advisory Council convened two meetings this week and will hold their final meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 5.
Last week, Mayor Bottoms issued an Administrative Order to create the Advisory Council, which is co-chaired by City of Atlanta COO Joshua Williams; Bondurant, Mixson and Elmore, LLP Partner Robbie Ashe; and immediate past National Council of Negro Women National Chairperson Ingrid Saunders Jones.
“Thank you to each and every member of the Advisory Council for stepping up and standing proud to serve the people of Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “With this group of diverse minds, experiences and voices, the City will be well-equipped to reopen Atlanta in the thoughtful and safe manner needed to overcome the spread of COVID-19.”
Members of the Advisory Council are as follows:
Joshua Williams, Chief Operating Officer, City of Atlanta; Advisory Council Co-chair
Robbie Ashe, Partner, Bondurant, Mixson and Elmore, LLP; Advisory Council Co-chair
Ingrid Saunders Jones, Immediate past National Chairperson, National Council of Negro Women; Advisory Council Co-chair
Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Erica Qualls-Battey, Area General Manager, Marriott International
Sam Bond, Southeast Regional Director, Lyft
Raphael Bostic, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Paul Bowers, Chairman, President & CEO, Georgia Power
Karen Bremer, CEO, Georgia Restaurant Association
Felipe den Brok, Director of the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Emergency Preparedness
Kevin Brown, President & CEO, Piedmont Hospital
Kandi Burruss, Owner, OLG Restaurant
Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, President, Spelman College
Tony Conway, CEO, Legendary Events
Shan Cooper, Executive Director, Atlanta Committee for Progress
Leona Barr-Davenport, President & CEO, Atlanta Business League
Carlos del Rio, MD, Professor of Medicine, Global Health and Epidemiology at Emory University and Executive Associate Dean, Emory University School of Medicine at Grady
Jason Esteves, Board Chair and At-Large Representative, Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education
Korey Felder, Marketing Director, OAK Atlanta
Rob Frazer, Partner; Sales, Concessions, Vendor Manager, Premier Events
Billy Freeman, President, Technique Concrete Construction
Dr. George French, Jr., President, Clark Atlanta University
Angelica Geter Fugerson, DrPH, MPH, Chief Health Officer, City of Atlanta
Imam Sulaimaan Hamed, Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam
Venessa Harrison, President, AT&T Georgia
John Haupert, President & CEO, Grady Health System
Michael Hayford, President & CEO, NCR
Labriah Lee Holt, Owner, Sweet Roots Hair Bar
Tammy Hurt, VP Government Relations; Co-Founder and President Emeritus, Georgia Music Partners
Amy Jacobs, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning
Nancy Flake Johnson, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta
Paul Judge, Founder, TechSquare Labs & Chairman, PinDrop
Rabbi Ari Kaiman, Congregation Shearith Israel
Steve Koonin, CEO, Atlanta Hawks
Milton Little Jr., President & CEO, United Way of Greater Atlanta
Tim Mapes, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Delta Airlines
Sam Massell, President, Buckhead Coalition; Former Mayor, City of Atlanta
Cornell McBride, President & CEO, McBride Research Labs
Rich McKay, President & CEO, Atlanta Falcons/Atlanta United
Marjorie Mitchell, Director of Enrollment Management, Westminster
Hala Moddelmog, President & CEO, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce
Marci Collier Overstreet, Member, Atlanta City Council
Afroz “Allen” Painter, Chairman Emeritus, Atlanta Retailers Association
Jeff Parker, General Manager/CEO, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA)
William Pate, President & CEO, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau
Bea Perez, SVP and Chief Communications, Public Affairs, Sustainability and Marketing Assets Officer, Coca-Cola
Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, President and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine
Joe Rogers III, Executive Vice President, Waffle House
Michael Russell, CEO, H.J. Russell & Company
John Selden, General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Sachin Shailendra, Chair, University System of Georgia Board of Regents
Chris Sienko, President, COO & General Manager, Atlanta Dream
Lara Smith, Managing Director, Dad’s Garage
Rev. Phillip Spann, Shiloh Baptist Church
Jeff Stepakoff, Executive Director, Georgia Film Academy
Claire Sterk, President, Emory University
Dr. David A. Thomas, President, Morehouse College
The Mayor’s Order calls for the Advisory Council to present Mayor Bottoms with a plan of action to reopen Atlanta’s economy no later than May 15, 2020.