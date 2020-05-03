On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council legislative items for Monday, May 4

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider several pieces of legislation during Monday’s meeting, which will be held remotely in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. Items on the agenda include:

• A resolution establishing a 60-day plan for addressing the impact of COVID-19 on individuals experiencing homelessness who congregate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3780).

• An ordinance ratifying Executive Order 2020-33 calling on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home, and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings for a period of 60 days (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1297).

• An ordinance ratifying Executive Order 2020-30 to authorize the implementation of a supplement to the Hazard Pay Policy established pursuant to Administrative Order 2020-08 for frontline City of Atlanta employees working in areas necessary for the elimination or reduction of immediate threats to life, public health, or safety due to COVID-19, and whose work could expose them to the virus (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1298).

• A resolution requesting the City’s chief health officer to collect demographic data of COVID-19 patients within Atlanta from the Fulton County Board of Health, the DeKalb County Board of Health, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and/or any other reputable source (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3777).

• An ordinance ordering the mayor’s Office of Special Events and the Department of Parks and Recreation to refuse to accept new applications for permits or sub-permits for or relating to events held in the city governed by Chapter 142 of the Code of Ordinances and ordering the Atlanta Police Department to refuse to accept new applications for special events governed by Chapter 10, Article II, Division 3 of the Code of Ordinances (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1296).

• A resolution directing Invest Atlanta to defer all start-up small business loans issued between September 14, 2019 and March 14, 2020 for a minimum of one year (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3779).

• A resolution urging Invest Atlanta to implement a policy to forgive all loans provided to small businesses from the business continuity loan fund, which was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3782).

• A resolution to urge the city of Atlanta to support local businesses and shorten the supply chain by locally sourcing COVID-19-related equipment and supplies from local businesses and suppliers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3784).

• A resolution authorizing the city of Atlanta to accept donations in support of the performance of its functions during the COVID-19 pandemic from individuals, entities, and organizations of cash, goods, and services in a total amount not to exceed $5 million through Dec. 31, 2020 (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3787).

The Council’s Zoning Committee and the Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the meeting.

Monday’s meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. and will be simulcast on the Atlanta City Council’s website, Channel 26, as well as the Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages at @atlcouncil. Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Zoning Committee may be left by calling (404) 330-6035, and for Committee on Council by calling (404) 330-6069. No public comments are allowed on legislative item(s) that have gone before or will go before the Zoning Review Board. Public comment will close one hour prior to the start of the meeting.