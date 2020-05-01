Nicholas House to expand services for homeless response to COVID-19

Nicholas House Receives Fulton County and United Way Funds To

Expand Services For Homeless Response to COVID-19

(Atlanta Ga- April 27) – Nicholas House has received funding from Fulton County Health and Human

Services and United Way of Greater Atlanta to expand its Homeless Prevention Services in response

to COVID-19. Nicholas House will reach and serve residents throughout metro Atlanta beginning

May 1 – July 31, 2020. Nicholas House, a Grant Park area based shelter with the mission of helping

homeless families achieving self-sufficiency will help families economically impacted by the pandemic

and who find themselves unable to make rental/utility payments or need food.

Nicholas House has established a dedicated phone number and email for family homeless prevention

assistance.

Email: prevention@nicholashouse.org

Phone: Nicholas House Prevention Assistance Line

404-789-5626

Services are for families only. Applicants must have at least 1 child ages 0-17 in their household.

Applicants should provide their name, phone number, County or city limits they live in and should

specify the type of assistance needed. A case manager will respond promptly.

“We are honored to provide these additional services for families, Nicholas House provides invaluable

services to the most vulnerable in our community,” said Dennis Bowman, Executive Director,

Nicholas House.

Nicholas House’s mission is to help homeless families become self-sufficient by providing them with a

temporary place to live while addressing the root causes of their homelessness so that they never

become homeless again.

Learn about ways to help Nicholas House continue the much-needed services please call (404) 622-

0793 or email tterry@nicholashouse.org