Atlanta Braves new series ‘1995: Rise of the A,’ highlights music industry

Atlanta Braves to Broadcast New Series “1995: Rise of the A” Highlighting the

Connection between the 1995 Braves and the Emergence of Atlanta’s Music Industry

The five-part series will air Sunday, May 3 on Braves YouTube

ATLANTA (April 30, 2020) – The Atlanta Braves have created a five-part series entitled, “1995: Rise of the A” chronicling the relationship between the Braves World Series championship run in 1995 and the rise of the music and entertainment scene that shaped Atlanta’s culture today. The full series will be available beginning this Sunday, May 3 on Braves YouTube.

The series will cover a variety of topics from Atlanta’s emergence as an entertainment capital following 1995, to the Braves’ arrival in the hip-hop and fashion scene, with the team’s signature ‘A’ cap becoming a symbol for the city. Throughout the series, Braves Alumni, Atlanta influencers, and music executives will explore baseball’s role in shaping Atlanta’s culture today.

Several Braves players, alumni, Atlanta artists and entertainers appear in the series including Braves’ pitcher, Touki Toussaint, alumni David Justice, founding member of Outkast, Big Boi, member of Migos, Offset, Atlanta producer, Jermaine Dupri, rapper Big Gipp from Goodie Mob, and former record executive and Atlanta native, Shanti Das.

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 17 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves