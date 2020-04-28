Atlanta City Council Members Andrea L. Boone and Bond host food giveaway Tuesday

Atlanta City Councilmembers Andrea L. Boone and Michael Julian Bond are hosting a food giveaway Tuesday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The theme for the event is grandparents raising grandchildren and is being held in partnership with Hosea Helps and the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Drive-through is the primary option, but six-feet separation walk-ups are also permitted. The event is first-come, first-served.

