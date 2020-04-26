Tonight Rev. Al Sharpton, NAN host town hall meeting featuring Sen. Cory Booker on stimulus

Tonight, civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network are hosting a virtual town hall meeting – COVID-19: The Stimulus Bill and the Black Community. Cory Booker, United States Senator for New Jersey, will be a featured speaker along with experts to discuss how the African-American community and small businesses have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Webinar participants will discuss the resources that are needed for recovery and how Blacks can get their fair share of the stimulus package. They will also discuss how the reopening of states will impact Black and Brown communities.

Moderator: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of NAN

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Dr. Andre Perry, Fellow at the Brookings Institution and author of Know your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities

Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean, Associate Professor of Political Science at Quinnipiac University and author of Identity Politics in the United States

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register for the event.

Sunday, April 26, 2020 – 7:00-8:30 p.m.

About National Action Network (NAN)

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender. For more information go to www.nationalactionnetwork.net.