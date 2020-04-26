Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launches senior food assistance program

New City initiative will provide food for Atlanta’s senior residents during coronavirus pandemic

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched the City of Atlanta Senior Food Assistance Program to support senior residents who are experiencing food shortage due to COVID-19.

“As we continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our communities, we want to ensure our most vulnerable residents are protected and cared for,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Thank you to all the meal and grocery delivery organizations partnering with us to make this effort possible. Atlanta would not be the city it is today without our senior citizens, and they deserve access to programs and resources that prioritize their health and safety.”

Eligible participants must meet the following specific program requirements:

• Reside in the city of Atlanta;

• Age 60 or older;

• Low income (household income at or below 80% of the AMI);

• Not participating in any other senior food assistance program and meet one of the following criteria:

• Unable to leave home;

• Unable to prepare meals for themselves; or

• Unable to procure or utilize commercial home delivery services.

Seniors who reside in the city of Atlanta and are struggling to receive access to food during this time may apply to be a part of this program by completing an online survey. Residents may also contact ATL311 for information and assistance with completing the survey, by dialing 311 within the city limits or (404) 546-0311.

For more information on the Senior Food Assistance Program and to access the survey, please visit: https://atlstrong.org/seniors-support/