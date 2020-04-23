Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta gets moving with new virtual fitness program

Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta Motivates Atlantans to Get Moving with New Virtual Fitness Program Online Classes Support Immediate Needs of Women Living with Breast Cancer

Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, metro Atlanta’s leading resource for breast cancer screening, diagnostic and support services, launched their newest fitness program, Get Up Atlanta, to encourage Atlantans to keep moving during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the most beneficial way to reduce the risk of breast cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other cancers,” said Cati Diamond Stone, CEO, Komen Atlanta. “While there is no sure way for a woman to avoid breast cancer, those who incorporate physical activity into their daily lives lower their risk by 10-20 percent compared to those who are inactive.”

Metro Atlanta trainers are offering a variety of complimentary virtual fitness classes through Get Up Atlanta, including yoga, cardio and strength training, to motivate Atlantans to get up and get moving. Instructors from local studios such as BACH Fitness, YogaWorks and Eclipse 1-on-1 are donating their services to help others stay active while social distancing.

“I lost my mother after her 15-year courageous battle with breast cancer, and Komen Atlanta’s mission is one we take to heart at BACH Fitness,” said Nathan Rogers, leader. “Fitness is not only important for your physical health, but also for your mental and emotional health. This partnership with Komen Atlanta directly reflects our approach of training one’s mind, body and spirit.”

To learn more, find classes or become a participating gym, visit getupchallenge.com.

Those interested in supporting breast cancer patients during this health crisis are encouraged to visit komenatlanta.org/covid to learn more and to donate to the Komen Atlanta COVID-19 Action Fund, which provides immediate support to breast cancer patients in treatment during the pandemic through time-tested, evidenced-based programs like treatment assistance, a breast care helpline and diagnostic and legal services.