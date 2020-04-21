Communities in Schools of Atlanta to benefit from BET relief effort

African American communities are being disproportionately harmed by the health and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Together with Black Entertainment Television and the United Way of Greater Atlanta, BET is working to change that through a broadcast special “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:00 pm EST.

Communities in Schools of Atlanta is one of five local non-profits to benefit from this

nationwide effort in partnership with United Way worldwide to support African American communities

impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to broadcasting on BET domestically, as well as their channels internationally bringing awareness to over 90 million homes, BET will also join forces with Bounce TV to simulcast “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort.”

This special broadcast will be co-hosted by Grammy Award-Winning singer and actress Kelly

Rowland, TV personality Terrence J, actress Regina Hall and actor Anthony Anderson.

Celebrity guest appearances and performances will include Usher, Ludacris, Ciara, Tyrese

Gibson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, DJ D-Nice, DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper,

Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Melvin Crispell III, and many more.

“Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” will also give up-to-date information and drive

viewers to needed resources during this unprecedented time.

“We are grateful to our friends at BET and the United Way of Greater Atlanta for this national

recognition and significant fundraising opportunity to better serve our 27,000 students in need

during these challenging times,” says Frank Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Communities in

Schools of Atlanta.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has left no state untouched, recent studies show that it is having

a disproportionately negative impact on African American communities in multiple ways.

Death rates from COVID-19 are higher for African Americans; financial instability is being

worsened by layoffs and closures in sectors like retail, hospitality, and healthcare, where African

American workers are over-represented; and low-income African American students face a

greater risk of learning loss and inadequate access to nutritious food with massive school

closures.

To donate to BET relief efforts in Atlanta, text BETGIVES to 51555 or visit: BET.com/donate

and #BETCovidRelief to join the conversation.

Communities In Schools of Atlanta is an award-winning dropout prevention organization that

was established in Atlanta, Georgia in 1972. What began in the basement of a modest home in

the Grant Park community is now the nation’s largest dropout prevention network with a proven

track record of positively impacting graduation rates.

Communities In Schools is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to empowering

at-risk students to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future. Working directly inside more

than 2,300 schools across the country, we connect kids to caring adults and community

resources designed to help them succeed. We do whatever it takes to ensure that all

kids — regardless of the challenges they may face—have what they need to realize their

potential.