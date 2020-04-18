On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council legislative items for Monday, April 20

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation Monday to transfer $7 million from the uncommitted fund balance to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1259 ).

The funds will be used for the following:

• $1 million for children’s food programs

• $1 million for senior food programs

• $1 million for homeless preparedness and response activities

• $1.5 million for small business continuity

• $1 million for emergency purchase of technology required to execute full telework deployment for all non-essential employees

• $1.5 million for the city’s partners in the financial industry to provide emergency assistance to employees and hourly wage earners of businesses engaged with the City whose incomes are adversely impacted.

The Council will also consider legislation requesting the issuance of the Housing Opportunity Program Series 2020 Revenue Bonds by the Urban Residential Finance Authority in an amount not to exceed $200 million for the purpose of assisting Atlanta Housing Opportunity Inc. in developing single family and multifamily residential housing projects within Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1185 ).

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance declaring Atlanta as a Vision Zero city and amending the City’s Code of Ordinances to reduce speed limits and make other traffic safety-related amendments, including the installation of bicycle routes and lanes (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1239 ).