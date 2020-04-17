DeKalb Co. District 7 Weekly Highlights | April 16, 2020

A message from DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson:

As we complete our fourth week of shelter-in-place, I hope all are well and safe as we continue to battle COVID-19. I’d like to publicly ‘thank’ our frontline workers who continue to perform their duties as we face an unprecedented pandemic. My heart and prayers go out to everyone who places duty above self to serve.

It has been recommended that everyone wear a mask if you are outside your home. I am concerned, because I have seen many DeKalb residents walking, jogging, and shopping in our supermarkets without masks. DeKalb, we must protect each other. At this time, DeKalb County currently has 1,191 confirmed Coronavirus cases and 15 deaths; the State of Georgia has 14,223 confirmed cases and 501 reported deaths; and, across the United States we have 644,188 confirmed cases and 28,579 deaths. My heart and prayers go out to those who have suffered the loss of a loved one, so please do your part to save lives.

I have received several Emails concerning the General Primary Election, so I have included the latest updates here. I want to ensure every DeKalb resident has the ability to vote. Moving forward, let’s all take this time to embrace family, recalibrate personally and prepare for life after we overcome this pandemic. District 7 continues to process phone calls and Emails as we remain here to serve you during this time. My website has both a Coronavirus Resource Center and a Business Resource Center where you can find information and small businesses can file for federal financial relief through the CARES Act. As your Commissioner, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and I continue to pray for us all.