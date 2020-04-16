Steve Harvey surprises student with new computer trip to Dubai and more

In this week’s special new STEVE on Watch video, Steve Harvey surprises Courtney, a 13-year-old youth from Atlanta with goals to become a scientist and cure diseases, with an invitation to his mentorship camp, a brand-new computer, and an upcoming trip to Dubai.

Steve has made it his longtime mission to guide young men through his mentorship camp, but since they can’t come to his camp right now, Steve has decided that every Monday through April 27 he will surprise youths with meaningful interactions through video calls to still provide his helpful insights on Facebook Watch while so many young people are stuck at home.

All New Video: Steve Gives This Teen a Life Changing Surprise!

Steve has made it his longtime mission to guide young men through his mentoring camp. But since they can’t come to his camp right now, he decided to surprise 13-year-old Courtney another way!

Would you be interested in sharing this tune-in info and video with your readers? More information on the video and series can be found below my signature.

Comedian, bestselling author, and Emmy Award-winning entertainer Steve Harvey is bringing all the best things about his show “Steve to Facebook Watch.” Get ready for insightful perspectives, unfiltered responses, and surprising takes on the everyday issues affecting his audience. Steve will interview remarkable people doing amazing things, get the real story of viral sensations, and get personal with some of the biggest stars of film, TV, and music. And there will be a lot of Steve Harvey doing what he does best: Being Steve.