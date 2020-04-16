Fulton County census reaches out to include college students

Fulton County Census Effort to “Turn Up the Count” online event is part of effort to get college students to answer the census

As part of Fulton County Government’s efforts to support the 2020 Census count, the County has partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau and Atlanta City Councilman At-Large Michael Bond to sponsor the 2020 Census “#TurnUpTheCount Virtual Rally.” The event will serve as a live call to action for area college students and will air on YouTube live via the Fulton County Government Television YouTube channel (here) on Thursday, April 16, 6.:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The event will be emceed by FGTV anchor Shaunya Chavis-Rucker and WAOK-AM host Derrick Boazman.

“Millennials and Generation “Z” are not just our future, but when it comes to the Census, they are the present,” says Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts. “Fulton County is proud to support this effort to encourage them to stand up and be counted so we will have the resources to provide the services our communities need.”

This virtual rally replaces physical rallies planned for our college campuses before our community was impacted by COVID-19, which has heightened concerns about ensuring an accurate count among young adults between the ages of 18 and 24. The event is scheduled to include the participation of popular entertainers and media personalities (including “Killer Mike” Render, Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and DJ Greg Street), political leaders such as U.S. 5th District Representative John Lewis and leadership from local college campuses.

The 2020 Census is the first time “Generation Z” (those born after 1997) will have the opportunity to count themselves in a U.S. Census. Those enrolled in college should be counted where they lived most of the year instead of with parents or at their temporary place of residence to ensure accurate funding to schools and local communities. This generation is also represents one of the highest undercounted groups in the Census resulting in billions in lost funding for programs that serve young people.

