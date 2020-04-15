Atlanta City Council approves Executive and Administrative Orders related to COVID-19

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved the following items during Tuesday’s remote meeting related to the City’s response to COVID-19:

• A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-30 to authorize the implementation of a supplement to the Hazard Pay Policy established pursuant to Administrative Order 2020-08 for frontline city of Atlanta employees working in areas necessary for the elimination or reduction of immediate threats to life, public health, or safety due to the continuing COVID-19 disaster, and whose work could expose them to the coronavirus (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3763 ).

• A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-32 postponing the meeting of any City board, authority, commission, committee, or other similar bodies pursuant to Section 3-401 of the City Charter until City Hall and other City facilities reopen to the public (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3764 ).

• A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-33 calling on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home, and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings for a period of 60 days (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3765 ).

• A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-34 ordering the mayor’s Office of Special Events and the Department of Parks and Recreation to refuse to accept new applications for permits or sub-permits for or relating to events held in the city governed by Chapter 142 of the Code of Ordinances and ordering the Atlanta Police Department to refuse to accept new applications for special events governed by Chapter 10, Article II, Division 3 of the Code of Ordinances (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3766 ).

• A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-35 authorizing the Chief Financial Officer to allocate up to $1.5 million for the purpose of contributing to funding efforts of the nonprofit and philanthropic communities to provide individual shelter options with supportive services for persons experiencing homelessness (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3767 ).

• A resolution ratifying Executive Order 2020-36 that declared there to be an emergency in existence within the territorial jurisdictional limits of the city of Atlanta and exercised the mayor’s emergency powers in accordance with Section 2-181(b) of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances to ensure the enforcement of the governor’s Executive Order 04.02.20.01 (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3768 ).

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.