AllHipHop.com and All Def launch the #HipHopstayathome challenge

THE #HIPHOPSTAYSHOME CHALLENGE, PARTNERING WITH MOGUL TIP “T.I.” HARRIS and NYC ER PHYSICIAN DR. ARABIA MOLLETTE TO ENCOURAGE OUR COMMUNITY TO STAY HOME DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging through the Brown and Black community at an alarming rate

New York, NY – April 14, 2020 – During this critical time in the world and especially within our Black and Brown communities, AllHipHop.com and All Def Digital team up to launch the #HipHopStaysHome Challenge. Enlisting the medical expertise from NYC Emergency Room Physician, Dr. Arabia Mollette, this platform is an effort to encourage our community to find resourceful and creative activities to particpate in while sheltering in place.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to destroy communities on a global level, according to a recent New York Times article, “Black Americans are being hit especially hard,” the report says. “Figures from several U.S states and cities show a disturbing trend: The coronavirus is disproportionately infecting and killing black people,” the article adds.

“We must take a stand for the culture and remind people to stay home and stay safe. This too shall pass,“ affirms Tip “T.I.” Harris.

“The #HipHopStaysHome Challenge is a movement that we are very passionate about at AllHipHop and All Def because we are just trying to find safe and innovative ways of how to spend time at home with your family and loved ones while being on your phones. At the end of the day, all we want is for you to stay home and stay safe,” mentions Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, CEO of AllHipHop.

“I am happy to partner with AllHipHop.com and All Def Digital for the #HipHopStaysHome Challenge. It is imperative for everyone to stay home during this time since our communities are being heavily affected. So, let’s come together to fight this virus and flatten the curve.” – Dr. Arabia Mollette, NYC Emergency Physician

#HipHopStaysHome Challenge will debut on Monday, April 13th via AllHipHop and all of the All Def platforms and it will receive video submissions from viewers at home including some of our favorite celebrities and members of the Hip-Hop community. The Hip-Hop Community will submit video footage of the things they do alone or with their families; ie, cooking with the kids, video-gaming, playing cards, baking cookies, cleaning the garage, parents reading with their kids, Netflix watch parties – anything that is fun, playful, comedic as long as you stay home while reminding people that #HipHopStaysHome.

The daily videos will be uploaded into a single longer-video and will be posted weekly on All Def. The first week will see videos from T.I., Royce Da 5’9″, Just Blaze, Tokyo Jetz, Solo Lucci, MC Lyte, Baron Davis, Chuck D, YSN Flow, Dee-1, K-Foxx and others are joining every day.