Nene Leakes sets record straight on her marriage and Kenya Moore

EXTRA – NeNe Leakes was dishing with Billy Bush from her bedroom in Atlanta, talking “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the cast’s virtual reunion and Kenya Moore!

Leakes insisted, “I’m not going to make up with Kenya no time soon. I’m not gonna beef with Kenya either, I’m just gonna walk past her like she is invisible.” She went on, “I don’t dislike her, I have never disliked her. We just don’t always see eye to eye, which is fair and is okay. We’re two different people… I’m not in the business of making drama with people, she is.”

What does the future hold for the co-stars? “I can’t tell you what’s gonna happen, but I can tell you this, if the both of us going into Season 13 together, there is nothing I have to say to Kenya other than, ‘Hello and goodbye.’”

Billy asked what needs to be cleared up in the reunion from her perspective, NeNe replied, “One of the things I’d like to know is why is it that the rules apply to me and not to everyone else… There is a lot of unfairness going on… Because I have a tough exterior that does not mean that I’m not human, that does not mean that I don’t have feelings that does not mean that I’m not soft on the inside. I would like to know why is it everybody feel the need to all gang up on me and its okay.”

This year’s reunion set to happen virtually because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Leakes said, “I think we’re gonna have real cameras and lighting… They’re gonna do their best to make it as great as possible. I mean we really have no other choice here we have to practice social distancing so this is the best that we can do.”

NeNe is currently at home with husband Gregg, and she set the record straight on rumors that have an open marriage. “No, it is not,” she said. I think the reason that people think that is first of all there is an age difference between Gregg and I… I have been with Gregg since I was 28 years old. He was young and I was young so now they think that since he has gotten older are they doing anything in the bedroom. The answer is, we’re doing a lot in the bedroom.”

Leakes added that she is in the entertainment business and you will see her out to dinner with men and she likes to flirt. She said, “I am a flirt and my husband knows that… I am not sleeping with these men, and my husband is very much okay with that.”

The star also encouraged everyone to follow quarantine guidelines, “We got to get this thing under control. Everybody needs to stay in and do what they have to do to control this virus.”

She actually felt ill herself, saying, “I was sick for three days. I thought I was having some of the symptoms… I called my doctor… I quarantined away from my husband and son… After about three four days, I was back to normal… I think it is very serious… I know a couple people who have it currently.”

After the pandemic is over, NeNe may have a new career in music. Her single, “Come and Get This, Hunni” just dropped. She loves the lyric: “We ain’t gotta hate, it’s enough space.” She told Billy, “That’s my favorite line, Hunni.”

