CVS Health opens rapid COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Atlanta

To help support local communities and the overall health care system in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS Health joined forces with federal and state officials in Georgia to announce the opening of rapid COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Atlanta. The test site will bolster state efforts to manage the spread of the virus and provide on-the-spot test results.

Starting today, Monday, CVS will be operating drive-through rapid COVID-19 testing, offered by Abbott Laboratories. At full capacity, the site will be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day.

The testing site located at 352 Peachtree Place in Atlanta will provide drive-through testing by appointment only and will be open seven days a week.

Increased access to rapid testing will help local health experts manage the spread of the virus.

Use of the Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 test will provide on-the-spot test results

CVS Health will utilize licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the company’s retail medical clinic, to oversee the testing, which is currently available at no-cost to patients.

“Our MinuteClinic providers join countless other heroic health care professionals across the country and around the world in forming the first line of defense against this devastating virus,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Thanks to our partnerships with state officials and the utilization of advanced technology, our providers will be able to test large numbers of people in these states and make real-time decisions about treatment and appropriate next steps.”

The rapid testing will be conducted using the new Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 test, which recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of COVID-19. Positive results can be delivered in as little as five minutes and negative results in as little as 13 minutes.

“Increased access to rapid testing remains one of our top priorities in order to identify more cases, get Georgians the care they need, and prevent further infection in our communities,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health’s support to stop the spread of the virus.”

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines. Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at CVS.com in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing.