Bernice King tapped by Kemp to lead coronavirus outreach effort

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will help lead a new outreach committee in Georgia as the state copes with the coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday.

King, chief executive officer of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, will co-chair the committee of more than a dozen business and community leaders with Engaged Futures Group LLC President Leo Smith.

“Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19,” the Republican governor who has been heavily criticized for delaying a state imposed shelter in place order to help fight the spread of the deadly virus.