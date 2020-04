Bill Withers, the soul singer who in the 1970s wrote classics such as “Lean On Me,” “Lovely Day,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Grandma’s Hands,” has died. He was 81.

Withers passed away on Monday from heart complications according to his family. The news comes as his song “Lean On Me” has been a key source of inspiration as the world deals with the gripping effects of the coronavirus pandemic.