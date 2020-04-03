Free K-12 online classes with live instructors for students at home

Frog Tutoring, LLC now offers free online K-12 classes in math, english, language arts and science led by a live instructor to help students across the country continue their educational pursuits while the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic. Highly qualified tutors will be leading classes for students in the foundational

subjects as many schools throughout the country are not able to offer online classes to their students or have suspended school until the fall. Frog Tutoring will be utilizing a structured curriculum from CK-12.org Education Foundation and offering over 290

classes targeting different subjects and grades. CK-12.org is one of the leaders in providing online grade specific educational content and often used by students who are homeschooled. Registration begins Monday, March 30th and classes are scheduled to run

through May. Students can register for classes at https://frogtutoring.com/elessons.

Classes will be held 1-3 times per week for a minimum

of an hour utilizing Zoom, which allows for teacher and student communication, content and screen sharing facilitating an interactive learning experience for the students. Instructors of the online classes will be tutors employed by Frog Tutoring who have

been carefully vetted, maintained a 3.5 grade point average and passed a background check. All tutors are volunteering their time to make sure no student is left behind. Families will receive an email after each online session from the tutor summarizing educational

content allowing parents to know the concepts that are being covered.

“As leaders in the tutoring industry, I wanted us

to play a role to ensure that all families can offer their children the ability to continue their education; this is something our families should not have to worry about. I reached out to our amazing tutors to see if they were willing to volunteer their

time to teach pro bono classes and I was stunned that over 200 of our employees answered the call to service for our communities and country within 48 hours. I am proud of our tutors and the impact they will have in making a difference in children’s lives

as we all face COVID-19,” says CEO of Frog Tutoring, Roland Omene.

About Frog Tutoring:

Frog Tutoring is an educational technology

platform that facilitates college admissions coaching and one-on-one customized in-home and online tutoring, offering services on a full range of academic courses, test preparation, and computer summer camps for K-12 and college students. Frog Tutors are college

students and recent graduates from top local universities with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in their areas of tutoring specialization who serve as mentors to their students. Frog Tutoring was founded by CEO Roland Omene in 2009. The company’s headquarters

are in Fort Worth, Texas, with current operations in more than 50 major cities in the US and growing. For more information on Frog Tutoring, visit

http://frogtutoring.com/.