DeKalb Commissioner Cochran-Johnson shares small business assistance resources

DeKalb residents, constituents, and friends,

As we face these challenging times, it is my intent to make you aware of resources as they become available. I am pleased to announce LISC and Verizon are currently providing grants of up to $10,000 to businesses and non-profits facing immediate financial pressure because of COVID-19—especially entrepreneurs of color, women-owned businesses and other enterprises in historically underserved communities who don’t have access to flexible, affordable capital.

The grant can be used for paying rent and utilities, meeting payroll, paying outstanding debt to vendors, and other immediate operational costs. The first round of grant applications is due this Saturday, April 4th. See below for additional details. Also, over the next few weeks, I will be including previously shared information about the stimulus bill and grants for small business for your convenience.

As we move towards a state-wide stay-in-place policy, please be careful and abide by the guidelines that we have put in place to save lives. Daily we deal with an evolving virus in real time. Please do not underestimate the magnitude of this situation as this pandemic has not peaked. As always, I am here to serve and look forward to moving beyond these difficult times.

Your Commissioner,

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, M.P.A.

Super District 7, DeKalb County