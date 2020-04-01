Taraji P Henson releases new movie for in-home entertainment [VIDEO]

Taraji P Henson has a new Netflix movie to keep folks entertained at home during the COVID 19 outbreak. Taraji talking to “Extra’s” Billy Bush today via Zoom to promote “Coffee and Kareem,” the comedy she is starring in with Ed Helms.

Taraji working from home, “I am in the bedroom, cause my son is in town, he is occupying the office.”

Taraji shared with Extra Sharing how she is taking time to connect with her soul, “I have aligned all of my chakras more than once, meditating a lot, I find myself praying reflective a lot, doing a lot of things I have said I wanted to do around the house that I don’t have time to do…Keeping busy, I learned how to do gel nails, I am a nail tech now.

Quarantined also with her fiancé Kelvin and after moving their wedding date once sound like the June date will not happen either, “It’s probably going to be more like July, we have to see what this will be like at the other end.

Concerned about her family, “Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now, now we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way.”

Sharing, “I think this moment and pandemic will change us forever.” “The shaking if the hands…or the hugs…We will be more sterile if you will and that’s a bit scary for me cause I am a people person.”

Loving working with Ed on “Coffee and Kareem”, telling Billy, “Its’s his humor”

Revealing her once crush, “Adam Sandler…He for a long long time was my huge crush he did something, it was his humor, I was just enamored by his humor.” “Wish I could work with him.”

And her take on the end of “Empire,” “This is a good place to leave it…We did some pretty iconic things…We will leave it right in the hearts of everyone who joined in with us and watched.”