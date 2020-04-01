Coronavirus cases in Georgia rise to 4,638, death toll at 139

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia has more than doubled in the past five days, from just over 2,000 cases Friday to more than 4,500 Wednesday.

There are now at least 4,638 cases and 139 deaths statewide, according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Fourteen more Georgians have died since Tuesday night as a result of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that different parts of the country are seeing different levels of COVID-19 activity. The United States nationally is in the initiation phase of the pandemic. States in which community spread is occurring are in the acceleration phase. The duration and severity of each pandemic phase can vary depending on the characteristics of the virus and the public health response.