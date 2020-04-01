AARP Georgia Statement on Secretary of State’s decision on Absentee Ballot requests

ATLANTA—AARP Georgia released the following statement today in response to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decision to send absentee ballot request forms to voters in advance of the state’s primary election.

Debra Tyler-Horton, AARP Georgia State Director issued the following statement:

“We thank Secretary Raffensperger for his decision to provide voters in Georgia an opportunity to request – and vote by – an absentee ballot in the upcoming primary election. During the last presidential election, Americans age 65 and over turned out to vote more than any other age group. Now, they are the group most at risk from coronavirus. This is why it is so important for all voters to be able to cast absentee ballots rather than going to the polls in person. We look forward to working with state policymakers to help voters safely participate in the primary and general elections this year.”

