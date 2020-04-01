Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe with release of book series for young athletes

by jamaibaw

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram Tuesday to celebrate the release of her late husband’s Wizenard book series, a fantastical tale set in the world of basketball.

Prior to his untimely passing, Kobe Bryant worked on The Wizenard Series: Season One with his creative partner, author Wesley King.

“He was much more involved than people might imagine,” says King, who was also Bryant’s collaborator on the 2019 bestselling young-adult novel “Training Camp.”

“There were many weeks where it was two, three, four phone calls a day, and 5,000 text messages. Kobe texted more than anyone in history of existence,” King tells PEOPLE.

He would also call the Nova Scotia-based writer at any hour of the night.

“He would call about something incredibly obscure, literally about what a guy [in the chapter] was wearing, like one sentence, and would be very laser-focused in on this,” says King. “He would call you at obscene hours because he was so deeply involved and cared so much about the story. It was a very collaborative process.”