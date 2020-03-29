Facebook Live special event Sunday at 11 a.m. with Oprah and Alicia Keyes

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announces a special Facebook Live event featuring Oprah Winfrey in an intimate one-on-one conversation with 15-time Grammy winning artist, songwriter, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys about her life and career, as well as how Keys and her family are staying “Safer at Home.” With both Oprah and Alicia logging in from their respective remote locations, the special event will live stream on the OWN, Super Soul Sunday, O: The Oprah Magazine, Oprah Winfrey, and Alicia Keys Facebook pages on Sunday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT, and will air on the network, the Watch OWN App, and as a Super Soul Conversations podcast at a later date.

In this intimate conversation with Oprah, Alicia will share candid stories of her life and her songs with personal anecdotes from her journey as a multi-platinum recording artist, accomplished actress, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, activist, and mother. Alicia’s upcoming book, Ebook and audiobook More Myself: A Journey (‘An Oprah Book’ imprint) will be published on March 31. The physical book will be available at online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Target, for home delivery purchase. The audiobook, which features special guest appearances including Oprah, Michelle Obama, Jay-Z, Bono, and others, will be available for immediate download on Audible, Apple Books and wherever audiobooks are sold. The Ebook will be available for digital download wherever Ebooks are sold. All of Ms. Winfrey’s proceeds from this book go to support the Boys and Girls Club of Kosciusko, MS.

“Safer at Home” is the Los Angeles initiative designed to reduce the impact of COVID-19 by encouraging citizens to stay home.

About More Myself: A Journey

More Myself: A Journey is part autobiography, part narrative documentary. Alicia’s journey is revealed not only through her own candid recounting, but also through vivid recollections from those who have walked alongside her. The result is a 360-degree perspective on Alicia’s path—from her girlhood in Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem, to her career as a 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and record producer, to the process of self-discovery she’s still navigating. Winfrey’s book imprint ‘An Oprah Book’ acquired the North American and audio rights to More Myself: A Journey in 2019 for a March 31, 2020 publication date.

See the More Myself: A Journey announcement video from last year with Alicia Keys and Oprah Winfrey here.

About Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is a modern-day Renaissance woman—a 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist/songwriter/musician/producer, an accomplished actress, a New York Times best-selling author, a film/ television and Broadway producer an entrepreneur and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments.

Keys’ forthcoming seventh studio album ALICIA is slated to be released worldwide later this year. The first single “Show Me Love” earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart. Keys will release her new book More Myself: A Journey on March 31, 2020 via Flatiron Books.

About OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers.

OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.