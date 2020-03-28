Google to host virtual trainings for ATL startups during CV pandemic

Earlier this year, Google for Startups announced the Atlanta Founders Academy, an 8-month program to help 40 Georgia-based Black, LatinX, and Veteran startup founders advance their business. The Atlanta workshops mark the first Founders Academy programming for U.S. startups (we’ve held similar programs in Europe) and consist of four tailored workshops across a range of topics — from sales, to customer acquisition, hiring, and fundraising.

In light of the COVID-19 situation, Google for Startups has split the first workshop — focused on sales strategy — from a day-long in-person event into three 90-minute digital sessions on April 1, 8, and 15.

Google for Startup’s commitment to leveling the playing field for underrepresented founders is more important now than ever before, as startups work to overcome the economic and operational impacts of COVID-19 to serve their teams and customers. Company representatives say the tools, resources and strategies shared at the Founders Academy will be tremendously valuable to entrepreneurs as they navigate this evolving situation.