Atlanta NAACP: What we want from Gov. Kemp

A message from the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP

What we want from our Governor, Brian Kemp

Currently, our city is laden with problems concerning the virus called COVID 19. As a group of concerned citizens who are active members of our organization, who care about the least of these, we ask the following from Governor Brian Kemp

Atlanta, GA (March 26, 2020). The Atlanta NAACP has learned that black men are the second-highest demographic for deaths due to COVID19. There is currently only one testing center in Fulton County. So far, the State has tested 1,525 people, another 473 people have been hospitalized and there have been 48 deaths.

The State is not currently identifying results based on race. However, medical professionals have stated there are high death rates of black men in Fulton County due to COVID19. Reports indicate the men were listed as having a “compromised immune system.” Medical professionals who requested anonymity provided background for this release.

Richard Rose, President of the Atlanta NAACP stated “There is a time to stand on the sideline, and there is a time for action. It is time for our Governor to take action. This is neither a time for gamesmanship nor for bowing to White House pressure. We are losing lives. We need multiple testing facilities in Fulton County as the state’s most populous county. We need our Governor to be proactive.”

We ask our governor to provide the following: