Georgians petition Kemp to issue ‘shelter in place order’ now

A new petition is taking off calling on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to issue stronger rules that require the entire state of Georgia to “shelter in place” in order to help slow the spread of Coronavirus.

The petition, started by Georgia resident Akshat Pujara, has been signed by 10,000 people. You can view the petition atwww.change.org/ShelterInPlaceGA

Pujara writes in his petition: “The sooner a shelter in place is ordered, the safer and healthier we will be as individuals, families, communities, and as a society.”

This afternoon Governor Kemp issued a partial ‘shelter in place’ order for high risk individuals in the state. But Pujara believes that doesn’t go far enough. “Governor Kemp’s partial shelter in place order is not enough. It is targeted at high-risk individuals, who are already more likely to shelter in place. It changes little. He must do more,” Pujara writes.

Georgians around the state agree and are commenting on the petition, saying that a full-scale ‘shelter in place’ order needs to be issued.

“I am a healthcare worker and all I can say is why risk it?! Why do people think the hospitals are running out of supplies? It’s because people will not adhere to the CDC’s advice and stay home so therefore are getting this virus. Stay home, be with your family, do a project you’ve been putting off. Enjoy this time of connecting again with a family member or friend via phone or FaceTime. Slow down and enjoy the home you have because of the hard work you put in day in and day out,” writes signer Michelle Craig from Atlanta, GA.

“I am signing to be proactive rather than reactive. I am signing to protect my family and people I don’t even know. I am signing to save lives,” writes signer Allison Talley of Canton, GA.

“I want my family, including four elderly great grandparents, kept safe!” writes signer Lainey McClellan of Rome, Georgia.

This petition calling for a shelter in place order in Georgia is one of over three dozen “shelter in place” petitions started on Change.org in the last 72 hours.

To view this petition including real-time signatures and comments on the petition, go to www.change.org/ShelterInPlaceGA