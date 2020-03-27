Civil Rights Icon, Dr. Joseph Lowery Has passed

Dr. Joseph Lowery, the Dean of the Civil Rights Movement has passed away. Dr. Lowery was very active in the Civil Rights movement since the early 1950s, serving along side Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He lead the Alabama Civic Affairs Association and co-founded and served as the president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference from 1977 to 1997. In 2009, Dr. Lowery received the the Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama. Dr. Lowery was 99 years old.

This story is breaking and will be updated soon.