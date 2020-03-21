Atlanta City Council and Mayor Bottoms to discuss response to COVID-19 Monday 

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will join Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on a conference call Monday, March 23 to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.

The conference call will begin at 10 a.m.

The public can tune in to the meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering Conference ID: 8315991256.

