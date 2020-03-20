Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore Issues Statement Following Self-Isolation

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore issued the following statement after a report stated that she has self-isolated after attending the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference.

“During our first remote Full Council Meeting, I learned that two individuals who attended the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference tested positive for COVID-19. Social distancing measures were taken during the meeting to the greatest degree possible in line with the Center for Disease Control’s advisement to the general public,” said Council President Felicia Moore.

“The discovery was unsettling even though I display no signs of the illness and attended no sessions with the impacted individuals. Furthermore, it validated my previously determined decision to self-isolate. At this stage in our efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19, it is critical that we all practice self-isolation as a matter of standard protocol. Self-isolation is critical to minimizing further spread of the novel coronavirus throughout our communities. I made this personal decision as a means of simultaneously protecting myself and others. I urge every member of the public to accept as much personal accountability as possible during this pandemic. Stay inside and do not venture out unless absolutely necessary. Self-isolation is a challenge to manage, but it is the right thing for all of us to do at this time.”

