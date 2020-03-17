Atlanta City Council important legislative items for Tuesday, March 17

On the Agenda:

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation Tuesday to offer free access to the City’s 12 outdoor swimming pools for all operating hours during summer 2020 (Legislative Reference No. — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation Tuesday to offer free access to the City’s 12 outdoor swimming pools for all operating hours during summer 2020 (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1207 ). The legislation is aimed at providing access to the pools for residents regardless of income. The City has made recent efforts to expand access to its pools, including providing free swim hours and free admission during Memorial Day Weekend in 2019.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance authorizing the City to acquire certain property interests necessary for the completion of the Upper Proctor Creek Sewer Capacity Relief Project: Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Historic Vine City (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1193 ). The project is designed to provide additional sewer capacity for the surrounding area.

• An ordinance authorizing the City to enter into a project management agreement with the Buckhead Community Improvement District for a scoping study for intersection improvements for Piedmont Road, Roswell Road, and Habersham Road in an amount not to exceed $195,000 (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3647 ).

• A resolution lifting the moratorium imposed on the acceptance of any application for zero-lot-line subdivisions of land for parcels within the Grant Park Neighborhood (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1210). The City implemented a moratorium on the acceptance of zero-lot-line subdivision applications for the purpose conducting a zoning review for properties located within the Grant Park Neighborhood. The review aimed to evaluate the impact of newly subdivided lots that were not within the characteristic of the neighborhood's historic lot patterns.

Tuesday’s meeting will take place remotely at 10 a.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.

