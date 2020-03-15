Atlanta Gas Light voluntarily suspends service disconnections for nonpayment

Atlanta Gas Light Provides Energy Assistance Resources

In recognition that the evolving landscape surrounding the new coronavirus (COVID-19) may cause financial hardship for customers impacted by employment changes or business slowdown, Atlanta Gas Light has voluntarily suspended service disconnections for payment for seven days as the company assesses the best path for moving forward for its customers. This suspension will apply to both residential and commercial customers.

“We understand that now more than ever our services play a critical role in our communities,” said Bryan Batson, president of Atlanta Gas Light. “We stand with the Georgia Public Service Commission in our commitment to ensuring that every family and company in our community has the fuel they need to continue heating their homes, cooking their food, taking warm showers and running their businesses.”

Customers may want to contact their retail natural gas marketer to inquire about financial assistance or payment programs available.

Atlanta Gas Light also wants to remind residential customers of energy assistance options available to support those impacted as a result of the COVID-19 emergency. The following local community agencies can help customers who may be experiencing personal financial strain resulting from the pandemic:

United Way

Call United Way for a referral to assistance programs by dialing 211 from anywhere within the state.

LIHEAP

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded energy assistance program that helps low- and fixed-income families meet their energy needs during the heating season. Eligibility is based on several factors, including fuel type, geographic region, household size and income. Call 404-657-3426 or 877-423-4746.

If you or someone you know is having trouble paying bills, reach out to ClearPoint, a national, nonprofit credit counseling agency at 800-251-2227 (866-559-8198 for Spanish) or visit ClearPoint’s website at clearpoint.org.

Senior Citizens Discount Program

Customers 65 years of age or older who have a total annual combined household income of $25,520 or less are eligible for up to a $14 monthly discount on their base charge. Natural gas service must be in the customer’s name to be eligible. Get the online application through our website at atlantagaslight.com.

Other Local Assistance: