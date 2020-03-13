Council for Quality Growth Postpones State of DeKalb County

ATLANTA – The Council for Quality Growth in collaboration with DeKalb County and DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce has postponed the State of DeKalb County to a date to be determined.

The State of DeKalb County originally scheduled for March 18, 2020 has been postponed due to rising concerns regarding COVID-19. The organizations plan to collaboratively reschedule the event when there is a clear resolution to public health concern.

“As advocates for responsibility in the region, we feel it’s necessary to heed the recommendations of the CDC and state and local leaders and suspend all Council events across metro Atlanta. Our partners at DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce agree that precautionary efforts to keep our communities safe is the right thing to do at this time,” said Council for Quality Growth President and CEO, Michael Paris.

All sponsors and attendees registered for the State of DeKalb will directly transfer to the newly scheduled date and will be notified of updates as soon as they come available.

“Out of abundance of caution, we are trying to do the right thing for our members and key stakeholders. We look forward to hosting a fantastic event when the timing is right,” said interim President and CEO of DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce, Kenny Coleman.