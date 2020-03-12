Atlanta Science Festival cancels Exploration Expo, festival continues

After much deliberation, Atlanta Science Festival has decided to cancel its Exploration Expo originally scheduled to take place March 21 at Piedmont Park.

Given the hands-on nature of the Exploration Expo and the expected large numbers of people in attendance, the organizers feel it would be best to cancel the event to help ensure the safety of the public.

While some Atlanta Science Festival events scheduled through March 20 will be affected, many events will continue as planned. Please check the Atlanta Science Festival website for up-to-date details about each event at http://atlantasciencefestival.org/events-2020.

Atlanta Science Festival urges the community to do what we can to hinder the potential spread of coronavirus. For the most current information about the disease and its prevention, please refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health. Atlanta Science Festival also recommends taking the following precautions:

Avoid handshakes and limit interpersonal contact.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are feeling sick (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.).

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

At this time, Atlanta Science Festival does not plan to reschedule the Expo in 2020, however its parent organization, Science ATL, is always working on creative ways to engage metro Atlanta in science throughout the year.