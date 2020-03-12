Atlanta City Council conducts Telework Day to test remote Emergency Operating Procedures

Atlanta City Council to Conduct Mock Meetings and a Telework Day to Test Remote Emergency Operating Procedures

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will operate two mock meetings and perform a telework day to engage and assess its remote emergency operating procedures.

The procedures are designed to ensure that Council meetings are accessible to residents and Council members can maintain communication with their staff and constituents if City Hall is closed.

The first mock meeting will be held Thursday, March 12 at 2 p.m. with Council members participating from their offices inside City Hall. Council members will cast their votes using the electronic legislative system and communicating verbally through a telephone bridge.

The City Council will conduct the second mock meeting through remote access on Tuesday, March 17 at 10 a.m. A telework day for all Council members and their staff, the Office of Research and Policy Analysis, Office of Communications, and Office of the Municipal Clerk is scheduled for Thursday, March 19.

“We want to be prepared for anything that may cause disruptions to our daily activities and access to City Hall,” Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore said. “The mock meetings and designated telework day will give us the opportunity to gauge our procedures, train our staff, and resolve any technical issues to ensure there is continuity in our operations in the event of an emergency.”

Residents can engage in public comment for the mock meetings by using one of the following:

Voicemail (404) 330-6001 Email epc@atlantaga.gov Social Media @atlcouncil ( Twitter , Facebook , Instagram )

Residents opting to submit a voicemail or email should leave their name and contact information. For social media, please send a direct message to @atlcouncil. All options will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

The public can access the live meeting using the conference bridge by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering ID number 8315991256.

No official legislative actions of the City Council will be deliberated.