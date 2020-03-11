Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera premier new tv show with Atlanta celebs

WAKA FLOCKA AND TAMMY RIVERA CELEBRATE PREMIERE OF BRAND-NEW WE TV SERIES IN ATLANTA WITH CELEBRITY FRIENDS & VIP’S
WE tv hosted a premiere party in Atlanta at Republic Night Club in celebration of their brand-new series, “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” starring rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his wife R&B songstress/fashion designer Tammy Rivera.
Joining Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera for the premiere were Atlanta’s VIPs and influencers including “Braxton Family Values Star”
Trina Braxton, “ Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille Sterling; actors Taja V. Simpson (“Tyler Perry’s The Oval), Dawn Halfkenny (“Saints & Sinners”), Anthony Dalton (“Sistas”); “ Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast members Drea Kelly, Ayana Fite, DJ Hurricane, Buku Abi, ReeMarkable; “Love & Hip Hop” stars Karlie Redd, Melissa Scott and Nikki Natural. Additional friends of Waka and Tammy in attendance included Quad Webb (“Married 2 Medicine”), T.S. Madison (“Queens Court”), Akbar V, Dondria, B5 and more. Guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Toni K.
Waka Flocka’s mother and famed entertainment mogul Deb Antney’s birthday was celebrated during the night’s festivities with a special cake; followed by an impromptu performance by Tammy Rivera singing her hit song “All These Kisses.”
“Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” follows Hip Hop’s iconic sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera as they navigate their renewed commitment to their relationship after their emotional roller-coaster on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” One year after the wedding of their dreams, Waka and Tammy find themselves in their new home in Atlanta, where they are navigating all the challenges of married life. From home renovation, juggling Tammy’s bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws, keeping their marriage strong takes work.
“Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” premieres Thursday, March 12 at 10PM ET/PT on WE tv.
See photo gallery below:
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Gary With Da Tea attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Akbar V and Tammy Rivera attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Debra Antney, Tammy Rivera, and Mona Smith attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Kenya Moore, Tammy Rivera, Kandi Burruss, and Waka Flocka attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Tammy Rivera, Debra Antney, Charlie Rivera, Mona Smith, Lauren Gellert and Waka Flocka attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Akbar V attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Eva Marcille, Kenya Moore, Tammy Rivera, and Kandi Burruss attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Waka Flocka attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Quad Webb, Eva Marcille, Kenya Moore, Tammy Rivera, Princess Banton-Lofters, and Kandi Burruss attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Tammy Rivera attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Trina Braxton attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Von Scales and Trina Braxton attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Dawn Halfkenny attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Taja Simpson attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Anthony Dalton attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Drea Kelly attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Tammy Rivera and Kandi Burruss attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Alexis Lex, Tammy Rivera, Kandi Burruss, and Waka Flocka attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: A general view of atmosphere during the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Debra Antney attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Tammy Rivera attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Trina Braxton and Tammy Rivera attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Debra Antney (L) and Trina Braxton attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Debra Antney, Trina Braxton, Mona Smith, and Tammy Rivera attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Charlie Rivera, Mona Smith, and Tammy Rivera attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: DJ Hurricane and Ayana Fite attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Nikki Natural attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Karlie Redd attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: TS Madison and Quad Webb attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: ReeMarkable attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Chevy Clarke attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: TS Madison attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Melissa Scott attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: ReeMarkable and Chevy Clarke attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Quad Webb attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, and Kenya Moore attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Kenya Moore attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Eva Marcille and Kenya Moore attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Kandi Burruss attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Bryan Jesse, Carnell Frederick, Patrick Owen, Kelly Allen, and Dustin Michael of B5 attend the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Eva Marcille attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Dondria attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Alexis Lex attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: DJ Toni K attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Buku Abi attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
