Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera premier new tv show with Atlanta celebs

WAKA FLOCKA AND TAMMY RIVERA CELEBRATE PREMIERE OF BRAND-NEW WE TV SERIES IN ATLANTA WITH CELEBRITY FRIENDS & VIP’S

WE tv hosted a premiere party in Atlanta at Republic Night Club in celebration of their brand-new series, “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” starring rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his wife R&B songstress/fashion designer Tammy Rivera.

Joining Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera for the premiere were Atlanta’s VIPs and influencers including “Braxton Family Values Star” Trina Braxton, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille Sterling; actors Taja V. Simpson (“Tyler Perry’s The Oval), Dawn Halfkenny (“Saints & Sinners”), Anthony Dalton (“Sistas”); “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast members Drea Kelly, Ayana Fite, DJ Hurricane, Buku Abi, ReeMarkable; “Love & Hip Hop” stars Karlie Redd, Melissa Scott and Nikki Natural. Additional friends of Waka and Tammy in attendance included Quad Webb (“Married 2 Medicine”), T.S. Madison (“Queens Court”), Akbar V, Dondria, B5 and more. Guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Toni K.

Waka Flocka’s mother and famed entertainment mogul Deb Antney’s birthday was celebrated during the night’s festivities with a special cake; followed by an impromptu performance by Tammy Rivera singing her hit song “All These Kisses.”

“Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” follows Hip Hop’s iconic sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera as they navigate their renewed commitment to their relationship after their emotional roller-coaster on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” One year after the wedding of their dreams, Waka and Tammy find themselves in their new home in Atlanta, where they are navigating all the challenges of married life. From home renovation, juggling Tammy’s bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws, keeping their marriage strong takes work.

“Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” premieres Thursday, March 12 at 10PM ET/PT on WE tv.

See photo gallery below:

0