Russell Center’s Jay Bailey on Atlanta’s high-tech hub

In a new effort to secure Georgia’s role as a hub for high-tech investment and jobs, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan just launched the Georgia Innovates Task Force. The effort is co-chaired by former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and Bud Peterson, former president at Georgia Tech President.

It’s a mission that we have long supported at the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Among other efforts, we aim to help more small business startups in diverse communities benefit from the tech ecosystem that’s already established in Atlanta.

The Russell Center’s partnerships with the Atlanta University Center Consortium of historically black colleges and universities and major tech leaders like Google, which recently broke ground on new office space in Midtown, will help achieve Duncan’s goals of making our region a hub for start-ups and opportunities to build wealth for Georgians from diverse backgrounds.

Jay Bailey, of Atlanta, president and CEO of the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.