DeKalb leaders hosts Coronavirus Virtual Town Hall meeting

Public health concerns shift town hall meeting format

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, the Board of Commissioners, District Health Director Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford and DeKalb County School District Interim Superintendent Ramona Tyson will host a virtual town hall meeting about the coronavirus and the county’s preparedness measures.

Out of an abundance of caution, the public town hall meeting will no longer be held at Rehoboth Baptist Church.

The virtual town hall meeting will be Wednesday, March 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., and can be accessed via:

www.dekalbcountyga.gov

Comcast Cable Channel 23 in DeKalb County

Facebook live: www.facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGa

Questions are being accepted now and during the town hall via:

Email at townhall@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Social media: Facebook: www.facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGa Twitter: www.twitter.com/ItsInDeKalb.



Questions also will be accepted during the town hall at 404-371-2400.

Who: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond

Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district health director

Ramona Tyson, interim superintendent of DeKalb County School District

Jack Lumpkin, director of DeKalb County Public Safety Department

DeKalb County Board of Commissioners

DeKalb County Board of Health

DeKalb County Government staff

When: Wednesday, March 11, from 7 to 9 p.m.